Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Karen's life story with friends and family

Share Karen's life story with friends and family



She was born in Fredericksburg on July 6, 1973, to Dennis Paul and Rebecca Neal Vipperman Winesett.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Smith; mother, Rebecca Winesett, both of Galax; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie McMillan officiating. Burial will follow in the Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from six until eight at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Karen Denise Winesett, 47, of Galax, died Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.CShe was born in Fredericksburg on July 6, 1973, to Dennis Paul and Rebecca Neal Vipperman Winesett.Survivors include her husband, Dale Smith; mother, Rebecca Winesett, both of Galax; several aunts, uncles and cousins.A funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie McMillan officiating. Burial will follow in the Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from six until eight at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store