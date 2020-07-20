1/
Karen Denise Winesett
1973 - 2020
{ "" }
Karen Denise Winesett, 47, of Galax, died Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C
She was born in Fredericksburg on July 6, 1973, to Dennis Paul and Rebecca Neal Vipperman Winesett.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Smith; mother, Rebecca Winesett, both of Galax; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie McMillan officiating. Burial will follow in the Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from six until eight at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
JUL
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
