Karen Dionne Bunn Seaton, 66, of Galax, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.She was born in Galax on May 30, 1954, to Raymond Clarence and Beulah Rose Isom Bunn.In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a step-father, Guynn Harris.Survivors include her mother, Beulah Isom Harris of Galax; a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Kyra Bunn of Concord, N.C.; two nephews and spouse; a niece; and several cousins and friends.A memorial service was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Bartlett officiating. There will be no visitation.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

