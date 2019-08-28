Karen Holcomb Dolby MD

High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-9009
Karen Holcomb Dolby, MD, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Dr. Dolby spent her medical career as a rural family physician in Colorado.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Dolby; five children, Lisa, Tim, Laura, Jeanne and Andrew; six grandchildren; sister, Ellie Scott and a brother, Peter Holcomb.
We are thankful for the love she shared with so many.
May she rest peacefully in the arms of our everlasting God in whom she placed her faith and love.
Services will be held at Mt. View Friends Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Pastor Jeff Stowers will officiate. A reception will follow for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donation to , P.O. Box 5022, Hagerstown, Md., 21741, doctorswithoutborders.org/support.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.