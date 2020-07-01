Karter Jensen Clark, infant son of William Patrick Clark II and Brittany Nicole Smith Clark died Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the University of Virginia Hospital.
Survivors include his parents of Galax; a sister, Kimber Clark; brother, Kaiden Clark; maternal grandparents, Chris and Mary Smith of Galax; paternal grandparents Melvin and Rachel Thomas of Hillsville; great-grandmother, Yvonne Smith; great-grandfather, Randy Turner; and several aunts and uncles.
A private service will be held.
