Katherine Elizabeth Young Richardson, 88, of Galax, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Fries on May 15, 1931, to Edward and Helen Rose Taylor Young.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Richardson.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Jackie Ray Richardson and Sylvia, Norma Jean Richardson, Thomas Eddie Richardson and Gloria, Stevie Joe Richardson and Nona, Helen Oneal Kyle and Conley and Tina Garcia, all of Galax; siblings and their spouses, Clarence Young and Ann and Shirley Ann Cook, all of Galax, Bernice Washington and William of Greensboro, N.C., and Wanda Faye Early and Barry of Galax; brother-in-law, Billy E. Goins of Galax; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren;and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Stevie Richardson, Bishop Barry Early and Minister Gloria Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Oldtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
