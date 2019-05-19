Katherine Helen Bohon, 100, of Galax, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Galax on Feb. 12, 1919, to John Madison and Mary McKinney Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Bohon.
Survivors include a sister, Margaret Harris of Mount Airy, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the Bluemont Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019