Katherine Jane Ogle
1944 - 2020
Katherine Jane Ogle, 76, of Hillsville, Va., passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in the Wythe County Community Hospital.
Ogle was born in Hampton, Va., on June 20, 1944, to William Penn Reavis Sr. and Billie Harris Reavis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Penn Vaughan.
Survivors include a son, Claude M. (Buddy) Vaughan of Galax, Va.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
At the request of Ms. Ogle, her body will be cremated and the family will have a private service in the spring.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Memories & Condolences

November 4, 2020
Katherine was a great sister in law and a wonderful friend . We are sorry for your loss of her. Let GOD hold you in HIS arms and comfort you. WE love you. The Anderson Family
Rosemary Taylor
Friend
November 3, 2020
I have though of u so many times you were the best fixing my hair love you girl til we meet again
Cathy Jennings
Friend
November 3, 2020
Cathy Jennings
Friend
November 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Ralph Wingate
Friend
November 2, 2020
Dear Buddy,
I'm so very sorry to hear of Katherine's passing.The last time I saw you was at Uncle Ernie's funeral.
I pray you look to God for your strength during this sorrow and heartfelt time.He will guide you through.
With all my love.
Robin
Robin Lovell
Family
