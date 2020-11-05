Katherine Jane Ogle, 76, of Hillsville, Va., passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in the Wythe County Community Hospital.
Ogle was born in Hampton, Va., on June 20, 1944, to William Penn Reavis Sr. and Billie Harris Reavis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Penn Vaughan.
Survivors include a son, Claude M. (Buddy) Vaughan of Galax, Va.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
At the request of Ms. Ogle, her body will be cremated and the family will have a private service in the spring.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.