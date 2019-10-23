Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Erie, Pa., to the late Frank Raymond and Evelyn Lois Goss.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Roberts.

Survivors include her brothers, Dennis Raymond Goss (Karen) and Theodore Howard Goss (Cheryl); sisters, Marla Elaine Bannier (William) and Brenda Marie Horne (John); several nieces and nephews and many friends; and the ladies from Gospel Chapel Church.

A funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Gospel Chapel Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Puckett and Pastor Winston Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in the Gospel Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

