Kathleen Helen Griffin, 89, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows.
She was born Feb. 10, 1930, to the late John Henry Earnest Horton and Sara Margaret Dalton Horton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rush Griffin.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Joy Caviness and Leon of Hillsville; sons and daughters-in-law, Darry Griffin and Carolyn of Hillsville, Gerry Griffin and Debbie; Dee Griffin and Delphia, all of Austinville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Juanita Jones and Joe Dean, Frances Goad and Verlin, Shirley Porter, Christine Easter and Archie and Louise Davidson and Cecil: brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug Horton and Donna and Virgel Horton and Joye; sister-in-law, Bonnie Horton; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held June 8, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Goad, the Rev. Eddie Dalton and Pastor David Akers officiating. Interment followed in the Myers Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019