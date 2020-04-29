Kathryn Conrad passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, surrounded by friends and relatives.

She was a native of Greensboro, N.C., and for the last many years, lived in Elk Creek, Virginia.

Kathryn was an animal lover and had many horses, donkeys, dogs and cats.

She owned a farm and bred, raised and sold thoroughbred quarter horses and paints.

In earlier years, she worked for her family's business – Libby Hill Seafood.

Kathryn was loved by many including her employees, friends and relatives.

She was the daughter of Lucas and Elizabeth Conrad and sister of Bob Conrad and Ken Conrad, who preceded her in death.

Kathryn grew up in Greensboro, N.C., and graduated from Grimsley High School.

Survivors include her brother, David Conrad of Beech Mountain; a beloved aunt, Irene Wright of Greensboro, N.C.; nephews, Luke Conrad of Beech Mountain, N.C., Christian Conrad of Charlotte, N.C., and Justin Conrad of Greensboro, N.C.; two nieces, Ashley Conrad of Charlotte and Leslie Conrad, of Clemson, S.C., and many special cousins and friends - all of whom loved her.

Also, her farm foreman, Clay Kinser was a very special friend and helped look after her in her later years.

She was a loved and long-standing member of Elk Creek United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school there.

She had nine dogs, some of which were dropped off in her driveway by folks that could no longer care for them, knowing that Kathryn would take them in and love them.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future and her ashes will be scattered on her beloved farm, Mariah.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to local animal charities.