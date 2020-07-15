1/
Kathy D. Martinez
1957 - 2020
Kathy D. Martinez, 63, of Independence, died at her home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. 
She was born on May 1, 1957, in Winston-Salem, N.C., to the late Garland and Dorothy Barbour Roark. 
Survivors include two sons and a spouse, Reed and Christian Todd of Independence, Va., and Dwayne Billing of Independence, Va.; one daughter and spouse, Susan and Marcus Carreon of Mount Airy, N.C.; two sisters, Darlene and George Lira of Lenoir, N.C., and Lisa and Antioin Gonzalez of Jefferson, N.C.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Darrin Brannock with burial to follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va. 
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 220, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Martinez family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
July 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Johnson
Friend
July 10, 2020
Such a sweet lady. Thoughts and prayers for family.
Wanda Wiles
