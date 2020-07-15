Kathy D. Martinez, 63, of Independence, died at her home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.She was born on May 1, 1957, in Winston-Salem, N.C., to the late Garland and Dorothy Barbour Roark.Survivors include two sons and a spouse, Reed and Christian Todd of Independence, Va., and Dwayne Billing of Independence, Va.; one daughter and spouse, Susan and Marcus Carreon of Mount Airy, N.C.; two sisters, Darlene and George Lira of Lenoir, N.C., and Lisa and Antioin Gonzalez of Jefferson, N.C.Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Darrin Brannock with burial to follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 220, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Martinez family.