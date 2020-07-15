Kathy Diane Sizemore Tate, 57, of Galax, Va., passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Virginia on Jan. 22, 1963, to the late Robert Sizemore and Betty Gallimore.
Survivors include her sons, Brandon McMillian and fiancée, Amy Moore of Stuart, Robert Higgins and wife, Tiffany of Galax, Brent Newman of Gatlinburg, Tenn., Johnathan Ketterman and wife, Lonnie of Rural Retreat and Levi Newman and wife, Laken of Independence; daughters, Kayla Ketterman of Galax, and Tabitha Woodall and husband, John of Concord, N.C.; and 15 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Robinson Family Cemetery at 6 p.m. Jimmy Sizemore and Brian Frazier will officiate.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.