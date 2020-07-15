1/
Kathy Diane Sizemore Tate
1963 - 2020
Kathy Diane Sizemore Tate, 57, of Galax, Va., passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Virginia on Jan. 22, 1963, to the late Robert Sizemore and Betty Gallimore.
Survivors include her sons, Brandon McMillian and fiancée, Amy Moore of Stuart, Robert Higgins and wife, Tiffany of Galax, Brent Newman of Gatlinburg, Tenn., Johnathan Ketterman and wife, Lonnie of Rural Retreat and Levi Newman and wife, Laken of Independence; daughters, Kayla Ketterman of Galax, and Tabitha Woodall and husband, John of Concord, N.C.; and 15 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Robinson Family Cemetery at 6 p.m. Jimmy Sizemore and Brian Frazier will officiate.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
