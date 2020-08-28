Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Kathy's life story with friends and family

Share Kathy's life story with friends and family



She was born Feb. 8, 1962 in Galax.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Randy Jones.

Survivors include her mother, Brenda Bond and stepfather Roger Dale Bond of Fries; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Fred Jones of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Bonnie Bond of Fries; several nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces.

A funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Ronald Gravley and Pastor Roger Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church.

Due to CDC recommendations mask and social distancing will be enforced for visitation and the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Kathy Jones, 58, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson, N.C.She was born Feb. 8, 1962 in Galax.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Randy Jones.Survivors include her mother, Brenda Bond and stepfather Roger Dale Bond of Fries; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Fred Jones of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Bonnie Bond of Fries; several nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces.A funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Ronald Gravley and Pastor Roger Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church.Due to CDC recommendations mask and social distancing will be enforced for visitation and the funeral service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store