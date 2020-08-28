1/
Kathy Jones
1962 - 2020
Kathy Jones, 58, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson, N.C.
She was born Feb. 8, 1962 in Galax.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Randy Jones.
Survivors include her mother, Brenda Bond and stepfather Roger Dale Bond of Fries; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Fred Jones of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Bonnie Bond of Fries; several nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Ronald Gravley and Pastor Roger Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church.
Due to CDC recommendations mask and social distancing will be enforced for visitation and the funeral service.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church
AUG
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church
