Kathy Mae Thompson, 63, of Galax, died Thursday Jan. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Galax on Jan. 26, 1956, to the late Lester and Cynthia Wampler Price.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Leonard, Carrie Price and Charity Passmore, all of Galax; son, Mark Eastridge of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Sandy Price of Baywood; and sister, Teresa Byrd of Galax; and 11 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Fairview Church Cemetery with Doug Fleming officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
