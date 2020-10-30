Or Copy this URL to Share

She was born in Galax on Aug. 14, 2002, to Dana Ervin and Amy Elizabeth Sykora Higgins.

Survivors include her mother, Amy Higgins of Willis; father, Dana Higgins of Galax; sister, Alisha Higgins of Willis; paternal grandmother, Janie Higgins of Galax; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Carol Sykora of Louisville, Ky.; great-grandmother, Betty James of Willis; several uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mary Chaffin and Chuck Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at a later date. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the rescue and care for abandoned animals.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

