Katrina Renee’ Higgins
2002 - 2020
Katrina Renee' Higgins, 18, of Floyd, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Willis.
She was born in Galax on Aug. 14, 2002, to Dana Ervin and Amy Elizabeth Sykora Higgins.
Survivors include her mother, Amy Higgins of Willis; father, Dana Higgins of Galax; sister, Alisha Higgins of Willis; paternal grandmother, Janie Higgins of Galax; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Carol Sykora of Louisville, Ky.; great-grandmother, Betty James of Willis; several uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mary Chaffin and Chuck Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at a later date. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the rescue and care for abandoned animals.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
OCT
31
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
