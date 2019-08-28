Keary Rendall Barker, better known as "Rennie," 61, of Galax, died Friday Aug. 2, 2019, in the Lewis Gale Hospital in Blacksburg.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1958, in Galax to Kyle and Dolores Hall Barker.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his father, Kyle Barker of Galax; sister, Kylene Barker and her spouse Ian McNeill, both of Toronto, Canada and Naples, Fla.; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral was held Aug. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Mayes officiating. Burial followed in the Blue Ridge Chapel Church Cemetery
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019