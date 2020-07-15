Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Keith's life story with friends and family

Share Keith's life story with friends and family



He was born in Galax on June 11, 1980, to Tommy Ray and Cathy Ann Felts Sparks.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Troy Willard Felts; and his paternal grandparents, Andrea and Bonnie Sparks.

Survivors include his children Mackenzie Sparks and Silence Sparks, both of Fancy Gap and Austin Allen Lee Straight of Bland; mother, Cathy Sparks of Galax; father, Tommy Sparks (Hope Dotson) of Calabash, N.C.; maternal grandmother, Shirley Dillon of Galax; three uncles; several cousins and friends and his lineman crew; and the mothers of his children, Stacey Sparks of Fancy Gap and Melissa Straight.

A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Monroe Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Keith Allen Sparks, 40, of Galax, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in Georgia.He was born in Galax on June 11, 1980, to Tommy Ray and Cathy Ann Felts Sparks.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Troy Willard Felts; and his paternal grandparents, Andrea and Bonnie Sparks.Survivors include his children Mackenzie Sparks and Silence Sparks, both of Fancy Gap and Austin Allen Lee Straight of Bland; mother, Cathy Sparks of Galax; father, Tommy Sparks (Hope Dotson) of Calabash, N.C.; maternal grandmother, Shirley Dillon of Galax; three uncles; several cousins and friends and his lineman crew; and the mothers of his children, Stacey Sparks of Fancy Gap and Melissa Straight.A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Monroe Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store