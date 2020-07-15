Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Ruby Jones.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn Jones; daughter, Brittany Jones and Terry Brannock; grandsons; a granddaughter; sister, Darlene Jones; brother, David Jones and girlfriend "Queen" Elizabeth; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

A funeral will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy in Poplar Camp with Pastor Lonnie Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Kenneth "Wayne" Jones, 69, of Woodlawn, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Ruby Jones.Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn Jones; daughter, Brittany Jones and Terry Brannock; grandsons; a granddaughter; sister, Darlene Jones; brother, David Jones and girlfriend "Queen" Elizabeth; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.A funeral will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy in Poplar Camp with Pastor Lonnie Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store