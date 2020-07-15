1/
Kenneth “Wayne” Jones
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Kenneth "Wayne" Jones, 69, of Woodlawn, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Ruby Jones.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn Jones; daughter, Brittany Jones and Terry Brannock; grandsons; a granddaughter; sister, Darlene Jones; brother, David Jones and girlfriend "Queen" Elizabeth; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
A funeral will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy in Poplar Camp with Pastor Lonnie Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Church of God of Prophecy
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of God of Prophecy
