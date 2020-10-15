Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Galax on March 9, 1951, the son of the late Cone and Ruby (Murray) Pierce.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Phyllis Jane (Fortner) Pierce; his children, Angela (Jonathan) Pierce Stumbo, Aaron (Kristin) Pierce and Emily (Paige) Pierce Hughes; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Janice (John) Pierce Jones and Donald Lineberry (brother-in-law) of Galax; and mother-in-law, Betty Jones Fortner, of Dayton, Tenn.

A funeral will be held Saturday Oct. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Dayton with Pastor Layne Pennington, Aaron Pierce and Pastor T.J. Burdine officiating. Burial will be at Pierce Cemetery in Evensville, Tenn.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

