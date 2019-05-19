Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Sept. 5, 1948, in Galax, to the late Lala, nee Smith and Wesley Spurlin Sr.

Surviving are his wife Ruth, nee Fuhler, Spurlin of Trenton, whom he married Oct. 13, 1990, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O'Fallon; son, Steven Spurlin of Omaha, Nebr.; step-son, David (Shannon) Anderson of Minneapolis, Minn.; step-daughter, Shannon Anderson of Knoxville, Tenn.; four step-grandchildren; brothers, John Spurlin and Danny Spurlin, both of Galax; father-in-law, Victor Fuhler of Trenton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Alice (Ken) Wehrle, Dave (Pat) Fuhler, Tom (Cindy) Fuhler, Pat (Ray) Westphal and Mike (Lynn) Fuhler, all of Trenton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Bob Flannery presiding.

Interment followed in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to the or the and will be received at the funeral home.

