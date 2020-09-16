Kenneth Leroy Carr, 74, of Independence, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 15, 1946, in Grayson County, to the late Ernest and Julia Carr.
Survivors include his wife, Mandy Hall Carr of the home; son, Israel Carr and wife, Jennifer of St. Louis, Mo.; two grandchildren; mother in law, Penny Hall of Independence.
A graveside service was held Sept. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at High Country Services in Galax. Burial followed at Rock Creek Cemetery in Independence with military rites conducted by Grayson VFW Post #7726.
High Country Services is serving the family.
