Obituary



He was born Oct. 5, 1941, in Grayson County.

He is preceded in death by his father, Keith Dockery Reedy.

Survivors include mother, Margaret Goins Reedy of Galax; daughter, Amy Reedy of Galax; sons, Kevin Reedy and wife, Sue of Woodlawn, Darin Reedy and partner, Paul Howell of Charlotte, N.C.; mother of children and best friend, Hilda Reedy of Galax; brothers, William (Bill) Reedy, Richard Reedy and wife, Ann, Larry Reedy and wife, Cathy, all of Galax and Dusty Reedy of Grassy Creek, N.C.; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at High Country Services at 3 p.m. Pastor James Cowley will officiate. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001.

High Country Services is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at

600 Glendale Road

Galax , VA 24333

Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019

