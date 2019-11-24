Kenneth William Mayes Sr., 82, of Accokeek, Md., died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the Collingswood Health Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Carroll County on April 5, 1937, to Hensel William and Callie Lena Felts Mays.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn A. Mayes of Accokeek, Md.; children and their spouses, Patricia Mayes of Jacksonville, Fla., Teresa and Bobby Vaughan of Fairfield, Penn., Lynne McDaniel of Accokeek, Md., and Kenneth and Selena Mayes II of Christiansburg; sisters and brother-in-law, Dora Conley and Lula and Wayne Jones, all of Mocksville, N.C., and Buddy and Luann Mays of Kingsland, Ga.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in the Fries Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to either the s Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Fla. 32256; , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019