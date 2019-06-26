Kerin Frances Whitlock Adams, 83, of Galax, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1935, in Winston-Salem, N.C., to Dwight Edward and Geraldine Griffith Whitlock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Garland Adams Sr.
Survivors include sons and daughter-in-law, Dr. James Garland Adams Jr., DVM and Lisa of Galax and Allen Timothy Adams of Tempe, Ariz.; two grandchildren and spouses; and brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Dwight Whitlock and Dottie.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the family cemetery in Russell County.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 26 to June 27, 2019