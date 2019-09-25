Kermit Elwood Williams (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kermit Elwood Williams, 86, died on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
He was born on March 30, 1933.
He was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Carrie Williams.
Survivors include Wanda Ward Williams, his wife of 65 years; his daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and David Skeens of Manassas, Hilda and Eddie Anderson of Galax and Sandra Williams of High Point, N.C.;  two grandsons; one  granddaughter; one his great-grandson; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan and Alma Williams, Marvin and Jane Williams, Wade and Carol Williams; his brother-in-law, Rupert Melton; sister-in-law, Clara Ward; his uncle; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Mount Pisgah Church of Christ. Visitation with the family will be begin at noon followed by his service at 2 p.m. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.