Kermit Elwood Williams, 86, died on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
He was born on March 30, 1933.
He was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Carrie Williams.
Survivors include Wanda Ward Williams, his wife of 65 years; his daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and David Skeens of Manassas, Hilda and Eddie Anderson of Galax and Sandra Williams of High Point, N.C.; two grandsons; one granddaughter; one his great-grandson; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan and Alma Williams, Marvin and Jane Williams, Wade and Carol Williams; his brother-in-law, Rupert Melton; sister-in-law, Clara Ward; his uncle; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Mount Pisgah Church of Christ. Visitation with the family will be begin at noon followed by his service at 2 p.m.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
