Kevin Ray Bowman, 38, of Galax, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Arkansas.
He was born in Galax on Dec. 9, 1981, to Eddie Ray Bowman and Dianne Tate Bowman Dexter.
Survivors include his parents; his fiancée, Sabrina Arnold of the home; son, Gabriel Bowman of the home; sister, Christi Nicole Brown of Mount Airy, N.C.; and other family.
A Celebration of life service was held Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at High Country Services. Pastor Carles Arnold officiated.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12pm until 1pm.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020