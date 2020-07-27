Keziah Rayne Rutherford, one month old, of Fries, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was born in Roanoke on June 18, 2020.
Survivors include her parents, Kendra Hanks and David Rutherford of Fries; brothers, Keaton Rutherford of Fries and Chaysin Kash Butcher of Galax; sisters, Hannah Rutherford of Fries and Zaydience Sarayah Lynn Rutherford of Galax; paternal grandmother, Tammie Lawson and husband, Eric of Independence; maternal grandmother, Debra Avey of Galax; maternal grandfather, Michael Hanks of Florida; paternal great-grandparents, Greg and Rita Goodson of Fries; and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held today, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at High Country Services at 11 a.m. with Gregory Goodson and Chuck Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The care of Keziah has been entrusted to High Country Services.
