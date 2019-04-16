Kimberly Alison Rector, 19, of Fries, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
She was born April 16, 1999, in Sparta, N.C.
She is preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Sandra Rector.
Survivors include mother, Jackie Childress and husband, Lee of Fries; father, Randall Rector and wife, Melissa of Sparta, N.C.; sister, Shenandoah Childress of Fries; brother, Sam Hodges of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; maternal grandfather, Willis Kellar of Rock Hill, S.C.; maternal step grandmother, Cheryl Childress of Fries; and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 9 a.m. at High Country Services. The Rev. Danny Talley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill UMC Cemetery, Pine Mountain Community. Family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019. from 4 until 9 p.m. at High Country Services.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials can be made to the family c/o High Country Services, 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 24333.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019