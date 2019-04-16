Obituary



She was born April 16, 1999, in Sparta, N.C.

She is preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Sandra Rector.

Survivors include mother, Jackie Childress and husband, Lee of Fries; father, Randall Rector and wife, Melissa of Sparta, N.C.; sister, Shenandoah Childress of Fries; brother, Sam Hodges of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; maternal grandfather, Willis Kellar of Rock Hill, S.C.; maternal step grandmother, Cheryl Childress of Fries; and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 9 a.m. at High Country Services. The Rev. Danny Talley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill UMC Cemetery, Pine Mountain Community. Family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019. from 4 until 9 p.m. at High Country Services.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials can be made to the family c/o High Country Services, 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 24333.

High Country Services is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at

600 Glendale Road

Galax , VA 24333

Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019

