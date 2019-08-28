Kimberly Ann Martin, 51, of Independence, Va., died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Maryland on Jan. 17, 1968, to Beverly Newman and Jerry Martin.
Survivors include her daughter, Bethany Martin of Oklahoma City, Okla.; mother, Beverly Newman of Independence; father and spouse, Jerry and Linda Martin Monrovia, Md.; two sisters and spouses. Judy and Steve Willis of Wytheville, Va., and Cathy and Joel Keith of Cloverdale, Va.; nieces, Lauren Willis, Meredith Willis and Briana Keith; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Randy Brewer. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Burial followed in the Independence Cemetery.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019