Kimberly Paulette Mckinney was born Nov. 21, 1969, to Alexander Mckinney and Jeanie McKinney Fugate.
She died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C.
She is preceded in death by her father, Alexander Mckinney; and step father, Carl Fugate.
Survivors include two daughters, Lanisha R. Brown and Rakeya S. Brown of Wytheville; two sisters, Barbara Brown (Vince) of Galax and Sherry Fugate of Beckley, W.Va.; brothers, Stacey McKinney (Melissa) of Ashtabula, Ohio, Greg Thompson of Elk Creek and Damien Taylor of Wytheville; paternal grandmother, Sena Rose Jackson of Elk Creek; maternal grandmother, Susie Anderson of Fries; friend and father of children, Nathaniel Brown; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held today, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at High Country Services 1 p.m. Sherry Murell, Gwendlyn McKinney and Dayle McKinney will officiate.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
