Lalah Frances Hull Edwards
1939 - 2020
Lalah Frances Hull Edwards, 90, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, Va. 
She was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Carroll County to the late Coda and Nora Horton Hull.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. Edwards.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, David and Donna Edwards of Galax; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren;  brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Jan Hull of Lexington, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and burial will be held at the Oakland Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Mayes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blue Ridge Chapel Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 874, Galax, Va.  24333.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
