Lanny Lavon Shumate, 76, of Galax, died Saturday April 6, 2019, at the Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax.
He was born in Grayson County on June 3, 1942, to the late Leo and Waco Dalton Shumate.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Wilson Shumate; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Paige Shumate and Michael and Kristin Shumate, all of Galax; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, all of Galax.
A funeral was held April 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Camp Zion Church with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. Interment followed at Camp Zion Cemetery with military rites by Grayson VFW Post 7726.
Flowers are appreciated, but memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019