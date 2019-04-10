Obituary



He was born in Grayson County on June 3, 1942, to the late Leo and Waco Dalton Shumate.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Wilson Shumate; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Paige Shumate and Michael and Kristin Shumate, all of Galax; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, all of Galax.

A funeral was held April 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Camp Zion Church with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. Interment followed at Camp Zion Cemetery with military rites by Grayson VFW Post 7726.

Flowers are appreciated, but memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Lanny Lavon Shumate, 76, of Galax, died Saturday April 6, 2019, at the Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax.He was born in Grayson County on June 3, 1942, to the late Leo and Waco Dalton Shumate.Survivors include his wife, Shirley Wilson Shumate; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Paige Shumate and Michael and Kristin Shumate, all of Galax; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, all of Galax.A funeral was held April 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Camp Zion Church with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. Interment followed at Camp Zion Cemetery with military rites by Grayson VFW Post 7726.Flowers are appreciated, but memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Funeral Home Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close