Larry Anderson Bobbitt, 79, of Roanoke Va., formerly of Galax Va., went to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

He was a wonderful son and friend to many but most of all he was an awesome Dad and Papa to his children and grandchildren.

He was a member of the US Air Force and was then employed by Radford Arsenal and Ammunition Plant until his retirement.

He leaves behind many pieces of himself – three children, Larry Michael Bobbitt (Mike), Melanie Jean Bock and Mark Francis Bobbitt; their mother, Elaine Bobbitt; three grandchildren, Jennifer Suzanne Bock, Heather Nicole Bobbitt and Christopher Wayne Bobbitt; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members; but most of all, the love of his life, Linda Blanchett.

He will be missed dearly by many that called him Soul Mate, Dad, Papa, Friend or Uncle Larry.

Funeral services will be conducted today, Friday Aug. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with friends and family accepted for visitation at 1 p.m.

Services will be provided by Lotz Funeral Home at 1330 East Main St., Salem, VA 24153.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store