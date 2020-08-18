Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry was born in Wythe County on March 6, 1949, to the late Harold and Mae Sharp Porter.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Bralley Porter of Woodlawn; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Herman Bailey of Fries and Jennifer and Don Hill of Fries; step-daughter, Tammy Irvin of Radford; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Etta and Phillip Manning of Roanoke and Vera Horton of Woodlawn; brothers and sister-in-law, John Porter of Galax and Alvin and Jean Porter of Galax; and brothers-in-law, Larry Bralley, Ryan Bralley and Wendell Bralley.

A funeral will be held today, Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Cas Horton officiating. Burial will follow at Sharp Cemetery in Woodlawn with military rites conducted by Grayson VFW Post #7726.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

