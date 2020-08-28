Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Larry's life story with friends and family

Share Larry's life story with friends and family



He was born in Galax to the late Thomas Kenny and Eva Sexton Kenny.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hooven Kenny.

Survivors include his companion, Peggy Isom of Woodlawn; daughter and friend, Tammy Edwards and Jeff Testerman of Sugar Grove; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Kenny and spouse of Hillsville, Tracy and Oliva Kenny of Galax and Dennis and Tina Kenny of Galax; sister, Nadine Dalton of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Carla Kenny of Bedford and Doug and Georgia Hooven of Galax; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Camet Spivey and Pastor Rodney Christmas officiating. Burial will follow in the Great Hope Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, from 7 until 9 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel.

Due to CDC recommendations mask and social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home for visitation and the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Larry Kenny, 74, of Woodlawn, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital, Salem.He was born in Galax to the late Thomas Kenny and Eva Sexton Kenny.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hooven Kenny.Survivors include his companion, Peggy Isom of Woodlawn; daughter and friend, Tammy Edwards and Jeff Testerman of Sugar Grove; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Kenny and spouse of Hillsville, Tracy and Oliva Kenny of Galax and Dennis and Tina Kenny of Galax; sister, Nadine Dalton of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Carla Kenny of Bedford and Doug and Georgia Hooven of Galax; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Camet Spivey and Pastor Rodney Christmas officiating. Burial will follow in the Great Hope Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, from 7 until 9 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel.Due to CDC recommendations mask and social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home for visitation and the funeral service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store