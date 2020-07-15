Or Copy this URL to Share

He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Howard Melvin Davis Sr., and Sibyl Louise Walton Davis.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret; three children, Karen Kite (Bill), Joseph Davis (Angie) and Emily Norman (Phil); seven grandchildren; his siblings, Leonard Davis, Howard Davis, John Davis and Susie Taylor; mother-in-law, June Wright Fields; sister-in-law, Loretta Wise; brothers-in-law, Jim Wright and Steve Wright; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service was held July 7, 2020, in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Elder Steven Bloyd and Elder Eddie Bunn officiating. A graveside service and burial followed at 2:30 p.m. in the St. Clair's Bottom Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 408 Whitetop Road, Chilhowie, Va. There was no visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church in Woodlawn, Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church in Bel Air, Md.,, or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 1477 Carrolton Pike, Hillsville, Va. 24343.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

