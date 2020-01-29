Lavern "Vern" Dale Roberts, 65, of Galax, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born in North Carolina on Dec. 13, 1954, to the late James and Yvonne Phillips Roberts.
Survivors include his wife, Skokie Roberts of the home; son, Chad Roberts and girlfriend, Ali Davis of Wilmington, N.C.; daughter, Vanessa Roberts of Galax; step-son, Topper Jennings and wife Megan of Galax; step-daughters, Brandi Clark and husband, Kris of Summerfield, N.C. and Lori Overby and husband, Brandon of Spartanburg S.C.; sisters, Susan Parker and husband, Noel, of Pilot Mountain N.C., and Ann Mooijekind and husband, Rob, of Mount Airy, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service was held Jan. 25, 2020, at 3 p.m. at High Country Services. Ernie Smith officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online Condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020