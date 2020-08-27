Leaanis Abigail Greene Rossetos Burbage, 95, (June 19, 1925-August 21, 2020), was born in Watauga County, N.C., to the late Murray E. and Sallie Norris Greene of Boone, N.C.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Z. Rossetos; son, Alexander Rossetos; husband, William O. Burbage; sister, Margaret Greene Eubanks; brother, Robert Ransom Greene; sister and brother-in-law, Earlena Greene Adams and Dale Adams Sr.; brother, John Frank Greene; brothers-in-law, Robert E. Burbage and Ernest M. Burbage; and sister-in-law, Nancy L. Barnard.
Burbage graduated from Appalachian High School in Boone, N.C., in 1943.
She was a homemaker and an accountant and payroll clerk during her years of employment. She retired to Crescent City, Fla., and was actively involved in Lake Como Methodist Church before moving to the assisted living in Hillsville, Va.
Leaanis is survived by daughter, Katie Rossetos Thrasher of Welaka, Fla.; son, Thomas G. Rossetos of Palm Coast, Fla.; daughter, Paula Rossetos Green and son-in-law Dennis Green of Hillsville, Va.; son, Richard W. Burbage and daughter-in-law, Nicole Denno Burbage of Sterling, Va.; and son Scot M. Burbage and daughter-in-law, Karen Goode Burbage of Hillsboro, Va.; sister-in-law, Delores Fleshman Burbage of St. Cloud, Fla.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and one step great-grandchild; and numerous nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces scattered across the United States.
Thank you to Commonwealth Senior Living Community for their loving care during the last three years and Medi Home Health and Hospice for their loving care this last year.
Leaanis will be laid to rest at West View Cemetery in Radford, Va., in a private ceremony for immediate family on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Cemetery flower arrangements are appreciated; however, in lieu of other flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes or the Habitat for Humanity.
A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.