Lee Roy "Leroy" McKenzie Jr., 82, of Galax, died Saturday Aug. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born on April 23, 1937, to the late Lee Roy and Ruby Frazier McKenzie.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn McKenzie; daughters and son-in-law, Donna McKenzie and Lucinda and James Carrico; son and daughter-in-law, Timmy and Peggy McKenzie; six grandchildren, all of Galax; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Agnes McKenzie and Virginia McKenzie; and brothers and sister-in-law, Garnett and Hazel McKenzie and Jerry McKenzie, all of Galax.
A graveside service was held Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the McKenzie Cemetery. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019