  • "Sending our deepest sympathy with love and hugs. Rose and..."
    - Rose Dalton
  • "So sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort at this time. "
    - Waymon, Sherry Jackson
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. May God bring you comfort..."
    - Odell and Parke Quesenberry
  • "Our prayers and thoughts are with you."
    - Russell and Pat Burkholder
  • "Garry & B J,So very sorry for your loss. "
    - Pat Bazzle
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N Main St.
Hillsville, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N Main St.
Hillsville, VA
Leeila "Leekie" Jessup, 91, of Meadows of Dan, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. 
Jessup was born in Carroll County to Edgar and Mazie Morris Harryman. 
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leon Custis Jessup; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Garry and Janice Jessup of Fancy Gap  and Wayne and Denise Jessup of Galax; grandchildren, Barry and Vicky, Tabitha and Tom, Denean, and Kenny and Suzie; five great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held today, Friday, March 13, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Barry Clement officiating.  Burial will follow in the Reed Island Springs Cemetery.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reed Island Springs Cemetery Fund, c/o Danny Turman, 4081 Bellspur Road, Meadows of Dan, Va. 24120.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
