Leilla Anne Beeman, 55, of Galax, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem.
She was born in Long Branch, N.J., on Feb. 7, 1964, to Frances Thomas and Anne Mable Beam Haley.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny P. Beeman of Wytheville; daughters and son-in-law, Melanie and Joe Fletcher of Lexington, Ky., Amanda Beeman of Galax; son, Garrett Beeman of Hillsville; seven grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Michael Haley of Waynesboro and Tim and Doris Haley of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
