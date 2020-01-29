Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Liberty Hill United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Liberty Hill United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Funk was born in Carroll County, Va., on April 18, 1926, to George Houston and Maude Lula Williams Edwards.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Elbert Funk; daughter, Bonita Hines; son, David Funk; daughter-in-law, Connie Funk; grandson, Clint Douglas Funk; sisters, Okla Large, Rosalene Cox and Madalene Worrell; and brothers, Harry, James and Herb Edwards.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking for her family and tending her cattle farm.

She was a loyal member of the Liberty Hill United Methodist Church for 76 years and was a member of the Fries Senior Citizens.

She took in and mentored countless children over the years.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Worrell of Fries, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Maggie Funk of Galax, Va.; 12 grandchildren, Tammy Burnette, Shannon Payne, Eric Funk, Holly Mallory, Michael Funk, Brad Funk, Chad Hines, Jessica Milby, Levi Funk, Elizabeth Alexander, Corey Anderson and Preston Anderson; 13 great-grandchildren, Brooke Rippey, Shane and Garron Mallory, Alexis and Ava Milby, Giuseppe Funk, Brooklyn and Jacob Funk Hunter and Justin Trimble, Makayla Lawson, Mackenzie Adkins and Harrison Alexander ; one great-great-grandchild, Zayden Rippey; a special nephew, Jim Edwards; foster-daughter, Alice Kahl; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Liberty Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Liberty Hill United Methodist Church.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

