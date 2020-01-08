Lena Mildred Anderson Getzinger, 76, of Virginia Beach, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Baypointe Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach.
She was born April 18, 1943, in Valdosta, Ga., the daughter of the late Gwyn Anderson and Ruby (Trimble) Anderson.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Raymond Getzinger of the home; a daughter, Andrena Farria of Dallas, Texas; a son, Clinton Getzinger of Virginia Beach; a daughter-in-law, Charlene Fenn of New Bern, N.C.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Sonya Farmer of Galax; three brothers, William Anderson (Barbara) of Portland, Tenn., Virgil Anderson (Amy) of San Antonio, Texas, John Anderson of Galax; two brothers-in-law, Don Getzinger (Jodi) of Twin Falls, Ind., Norman Getzinger (Pat) of Moses Lake, Wash.; two sisters-in-law, Marjie Getzinger of Moses Lake, Wash., Cherlyn Dermody (Martin) of Seattle, Wash.; two aunts; two uncles; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral was held Dec. 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home with Pastor Austin Goodwin officiating. Interment was in Providence Cemetery.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020