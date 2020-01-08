Leonard Dale "Curley" Sifford, 71, of Hillsville, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Staunton to the late Warren and Delorsa Cochran Sifford.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Lovill Sifford of the home; daughter, Angela Sifford Nichols; children, Brian and Ruthy; four grandchildren and spouses; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Sifford; and brothers, Billy Sifford and Warren "Pete" Sifford and wife, Mae; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service was held Jan. 2, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Davis Bays, Elder Ronnie Mills, Elder Richard Gillispie, Pastor Jeff Pickett and Elder Joe Stephens officiating. Inurnment was in the White Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Debbie Mills, 1326 Grove Lane, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030, to the Carroll Christmas Fund, 235 W. Stuart Drive, Hillsville, Va. 24343 or the of the Twin Counties, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, Va. 24018.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020