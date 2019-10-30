Leonard F. Yelton, 83, of Galax, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Parkville, Md., at the home of his daughter.
He was born in Bakersville, N.C., on Oct. 13, 1936, to Arnold and Sally Buchanan Yelton.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Yelton of Galax; daughter, Donna Yelton of Parkville, Md.; son, Dennis Yelton of Galax; sister, Betty Hirsch of Bakersville, N.C.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. Burial followed in the Fairview Cemetery. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019