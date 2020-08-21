1/
Leonard McCoy Chappell
1932 - 2020
Leonard McCoy Chappell, 88, of Woodlawn, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Carroll County on July 28, 1932, to the late Earnest Albert and Inis Hazel Edmonds Chappell.
Survivors include his wife, Ida Hall Chappell of Woodlawn; daughters and son-in-law, Evelyn Stoots and Wanda and Ron Spurlin of Galax; five grandchildren and spouses; nine great-grandchildren and spouses; several  great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Woodlawn Cemetery with Brandon Blevins officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
