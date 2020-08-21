Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Carroll County on July 28, 1932, to the late Earnest Albert and Inis Hazel Edmonds Chappell.

Survivors include his wife, Ida Hall Chappell of Woodlawn; daughters and son-in-law, Evelyn Stoots and Wanda and Ron Spurlin of Galax; five grandchildren and spouses; nine great-grandchildren and spouses; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Woodlawn Cemetery with Brandon Blevins officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

