1/
Lessie Lee Spencer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lessie Lee Spencer, 80, of Galax, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Grayson County on Nov. 7, 1939, to Conil and Gladys Billings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Spencer; sister, Eva Billings; and brother, Larry Billings.
Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Rosalind Billings of Galax; three sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara and Mitchell Riggins of St. Roberts, Miss., Norma Cournoyer and Frances Hart, both of Galax; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Dr. Ronny Harrison officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Monta Vista Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved