Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Lessie's life story with friends and family

Share Lessie's life story with friends and family



She was born in Grayson County on Nov. 7, 1939, to Conil and Gladys Billings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Spencer; sister, Eva Billings; and brother, Larry Billings.

Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Rosalind Billings of Galax; three sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara and Mitchell Riggins of St. Roberts, Miss., Norma Cournoyer and Frances Hart, both of Galax; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Dr. Ronny Harrison officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Lessie Lee Spencer, 80, of Galax, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home.She was born in Grayson County on Nov. 7, 1939, to Conil and Gladys Billings.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Spencer; sister, Eva Billings; and brother, Larry Billings.Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Rosalind Billings of Galax; three sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara and Mitchell Riggins of St. Roberts, Miss., Norma Cournoyer and Frances Hart, both of Galax; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Dr. Ronny Harrison officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store