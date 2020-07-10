Lester Lee Cassell, 85, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson, N.C.
Cassell was born April 15, 1935, to the late Vera Icy Branscome Cassell and Ellis Samuel Cassell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iola Boyd Cassell; and sister, Anita Cassell.
Survivors include his children, Peggy (Guydell) Slate, Daryl (Jo) Cassell, Gary Cassell (Tammy Davis) and Melanie (Dennis) Puckett; sisters and brothers, Faye McGrady of Roanoke, Va., Oleon (Louise) Cassell of Hillsville, Va., Lois Hepler of Hot Springs, Va., and Jerry (Joyce) Cassell of Mount Airy, N.C.; companion, Shirley Semones; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Bluemont Cemetery with Elder Ed Bowman officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.