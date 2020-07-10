1/1
Lester Lee Cassell
1935 - 2020
Lester Lee Cassell, 85, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson, N.C.
Cassell was born April 15, 1935, to the late Vera Icy Branscome Cassell and Ellis Samuel Cassell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iola Boyd Cassell; and sister, Anita Cassell.
Survivors include his children, Peggy (Guydell) Slate, Daryl (Jo) Cassell, Gary Cassell (Tammy Davis) and Melanie (Dennis) Puckett; sisters and brothers, Faye McGrady of Roanoke, Va., Oleon (Louise) Cassell of Hillsville, Va., Lois Hepler of Hot Springs, Va., and Jerry (Joyce) Cassell of Mount Airy, N.C.; companion, Shirley Semones; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Bluemont Cemetery with Elder Ed Bowman officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bluemont Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Memories & Condolences

July 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
fred stuart
Friend
July 9, 2020
Thank you for all the fond memories Lessie...I miss you & will forever love you..❤❤❤
Pam Johnson
July 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Lester was a good man.
Gary Quesinberry
Friend
July 6, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss .Elwood and Carol
Carol Cruise
Friend
July 6, 2020
Thanks Lester for creating a family that helped me tremendously in my short stay in the Old Dominion. Your life affected mine indirectly and I hope you are enjoy the glorious shoreline of a much better place.
July 6, 2020
Rick Block
Coworker
July 6, 2020
Our condolences to the entire family. We were privileged to have spent time with, and gotten to know Lester while we owned the Orchard Gap Market. We considered him to be a friend. May all the good and loving memories be a balm for the family in the years to come when Lester is remembered. He'll remain alive in all those hearts. Doug Isaac & Charlotte Barkley
Charlotte Barkley
Friend
July 6, 2020
Lester was a great friend and neighbor. Always willing to lend a hand and pass the time of day. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with the family of this good man.
Bill & Becky Worrell
Friend
July 6, 2020
Dear Peggy and the family,
I am so sorry for your loss. You father and your whole family were in my prayers for past several months. I will continue to pray that God grants peace even in your grieving. May your farther rest in eternal peace.
Grace Kim
July 6, 2020
Dear Cassell family: Uncle Lester will be greatly missed. I looked forward to seeing him at the annual reunion which he loved to host. Now I can look forward to seeing him in heaven. Love you all!
Mike McGrady
Family
July 6, 2020
My prayers are sent to your family during this time of loss. Please know that you are in my prayers
Elizabeth Whittaker
Friend
July 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vicky Slavey
Friend
July 6, 2020
We meet Lester 3 yrs ago and just simply fell in love with him. He will always be love and never forgotten. Our prayers are with all the family
Angie & Brad Hull
Friend
July 6, 2020
Such a good man, will definitely be missed! We love you so much!
Susan Duncan
July 5, 2020
Prayers and thoughts are with the family of Lester cassells passing i worked for lester long time he will be missed .
Timmy Quesinberry &Thesa Whitaker
Timmy Quesinberry
July 5, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your father. God bless you and your family.
Nancy Lamkin
Acquaintance
July 5, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.

Rush McMillan Family
Carol McMillan Johnson
Acquaintance
July 5, 2020
Peggy and Guydale and family,
Our deepest sympathy ,love and prayers.
Johnny and Deena
Johnny and Deena Coleman
Family
July 5, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Lester's passing. He was a good man. Love and prayers for all ❤
Brita Hash
Friend
July 5, 2020
My condolences to you on Lester's passing. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Love, Rhonda
Rhonda Koehlinger
Family
July 5, 2020
We love and miss you terribly already papa may you fly high with the angels and be at peace now.

Love,
Dana Roberts (Cassell)
Dana Cassell
Grandchild
July 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wayne & Lola Horton
Neighbor
July 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Lesters passing. He has been a good friend and neighbor to us over the years a. To the family, please know you will be in our thoughts and prayers in the days to come.
With Deepest Sympathy,
Fred and Judy,
Judy Hiatt
Friend
July 5, 2020
Very sorry for your loss Lester was a great guy may your good memories give your confront praying for yall at this time of sorrow.
Mark Shockley
Friend
July 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. In Christian love, Sandi Roth
Sandi Roth
Friend
July 5, 2020
peggy,pls. accept june/my sympathy in your loss.may he rip.
ray jennings
Friend
July 5, 2020
To: The family
So sorry that I cannot be with you at this time. We had some good memories growing up. He was a good brother. Love to all, Faye
Faye McGrady
Sister
July 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wayne and Deana Bowman
Friend
July 5, 2020
So sorry for your lost
Praying for all the family
Allen Bowmans
Friend
July 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carl&Penny Sowers
Neighbor
