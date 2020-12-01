Lester Leroy Grubb, 92, of Roanoke, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1928, in Galax, to the late Lester Grubb and Dorothy Wright.
Survivors include sons, Paul Grubb of Galax and James Lee Grubb and Randy Grubb and wife, Patty, both of Fries; daughters, Cathy Shaw and husband, G.W., of Galax, Melissa Adams and husband, Jimmy, Denise Hawks and husband, Jason, both of Baywood, and Dana Griffith and husband, Todd, of Hillsville; brothers, Tom Grubb of Mich., Curtis Grubb and companion, Loise, of Sylvatus, Norman Grubb and wife, Judith, of North Carolina and Ralph Ban Grubb and wife, Soni, of Washington; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
