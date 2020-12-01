1/
Lester Leroy Grubb
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester Leroy Grubb, 92, of Roanoke, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1928, in Galax, to the late Lester Grubb and Dorothy Wright.
Survivors include sons, Paul Grubb of Galax and James Lee Grubb and Randy Grubb and wife, Patty, both of Fries; daughters, Cathy Shaw and husband, G.W., of Galax, Melissa Adams and husband, Jimmy, Denise Hawks and husband, Jason, both of Baywood, and Dana Griffith and husband, Todd, of Hillsville; brothers, Tom Grubb of Mich., Curtis Grubb and companion, Loise, of Sylvatus, Norman Grubb and wife, Judith, of North Carolina and Ralph Ban Grubb and wife, Soni, of Washington; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved