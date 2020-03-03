Lester Robert Horton, 74, of Austinville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home.
Horton was born in Austinville to the late William Roscoe and Edith Reubena Lineberry Horton.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Christopher Horton; grandsons, Deavin Jessup and Douglas Logan Horton; two brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Lettie Mae Tucker Horton; sons, Douglas Eugene Horton and Sherri and Gregory Dean Horton and Tracey Hause; sister, Rela Rominger of Elon, N.C.; brothers, Ranza Horton of Austinville and Randolph Horton and Dahlia of Concord, N.C.; three grandchildren, Mykala Johnson and Michael, Daniel Jones and Nikki Swaim and Tanner; great-grandchildren, Airianna Jones, Connor Jones, Korbyn Horton, Westin Johnson and Lylah Johnson.
Funeral services will be held today Friday, Feb 28, 2020, at Coulson Church of the Brethren at 2 p.m. with Pastor Harold Boyd and Pastor Cas Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Monta Vista Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020